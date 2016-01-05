(Adds more detail)
By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI Jan 5 Iran unveiled a new underground
missile depot on Tuesday with state television showing Emad
precision-guided missiles in store which the United States says
can take a nuclear warhead and violate a 2010 U.N. Security
Council resolution.
The defiant move to publicise Iran's missile programme
seemed certain to irk the United States as it plans to dismantle
nearly all sanctions on Iran under a breakthrough nuclear
agreement.
Tasnim news agency and state television video said the
underground facility, situated in mountains and run by Iran's
Revolutionary Guards, was inaugurated by the speaker of
parliament, Ali Larijani. Release of one-minute video followed
footage of another underground missile depot last October.
The United States says the Emad, which Iran tested in
October, would be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and U.S.
officials say Washington will respond to the Emad tests with
fresh sanctions against Iranian individuals and businesses
linked to the programme.
Iran's boasting about its missile capabilities are a
challenge for U.S. President Barack Obama's administration as
the United States and European Union plan to dismantle nearly
all international sanctions against Tehran under the nuclear
deal reached in July.
Iran has abided by the main terms of the nuclear deal, which
require it to give up material that world powers feared could be
used to make an atomic weapon and accept other restrictions on
its nuclear programme.
But President Hassan Rouhani ordered his defence minister
last week to expand the missile programme.
The Iranian missiles under development boast much improved
accuracy over the current generation, which experts say is
likely to improve their effectiveness with conventional
warheads.
The Revolutionary Guards' second-in-command, Brigadier
General Hossein Salami, said last Friday that Iran's depots and
underground facilities are so full that they do not know how to
store their new missiles.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)