By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, Feb 2 A top adviser to Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday Iran will not yield to
"useless" U.S. threats from "an inexperienced person" over its
ballistic missile programme.
U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser,
Michael Flynn, said on Wednesday the United States was putting
Iran on notice over its "destabilising activity" after it
test-fired a ballistic missile.
Trump echoed that language on Thursday, saying in a tweet
"Iran has been formally put on notice" after his administration
said it was reviewing how to respond to the launch that Iran
said was solely for defensive purposes.
Iran said on Wednesday it had tested the new ballistic
missile but said it did not breach a nuclear deal reached with
six major powers in 2015 or a U.N. Security Council resolution
that endorsed the accord.
"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has
threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that
threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said, without
identifying any U.S. official specifically in his comments.
"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend
itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news
agency. Khamenei is the country's most powerful figure.
A U.S. official said Iran had test-launched the medium-range
ballistic missile on Sunday and it exploded after travelling 630
miles (1,010 km). Iran said it had been a successful launch.
A series of tests conducted by Iran's elite Revolutionary
Guards Corps (IRGC) in 2016 caused international concern, with
some powers saying any launch of nuclear-capable ballistic
missiles would violate U.N. Security Council resolution 2231.
NUCLEAR DEAL
The IRGC maintains an arsenal of dozens of short and
medium-range ballistic missiles - the largest in the Middle
East, according to the London-based International Institute for
Strategic Studies.
Under the nuclear agreement, most U.N. sanctions were lifted
a year ago. But Iran is still subject to an U.N. arms embargo
and other restrictions, which are not technically part of the
deal.
Trump has frequently criticised the Iran nuclear deal, which
restricts Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for the
lifting of the sanctions, calling the agreement weak and
ineffective. He tweeted on Thursday that Iran "should have been
thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them".
Iran's Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan told the
semi-official Tasnim news agency on Thursday: "The missile test
on Sunday was successful ... the test was not a violation of a
nuclear deal with world powers or any U.N. resolution."
German newspaper Die Welt, citing unspecified intelligence
sources, reported on Thursday that Iran had tested a home-made
cruise missile called "Sumar" that is capable of carrying
nuclear weapons.
Tasnim news agency two years ago published pictures of the
Sumar missile, reporting that it was successfully test-fired.
While Iran says its missile programme is aimed at displaying
the country's "deterrent power and its ability to confront any
threat", some IRGC commanders have said that Iran's medium-range
ballistic missiles were designed to be able to hit Israel.
Iran refuses to recognise Israel.
