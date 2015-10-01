* No limitations on Western investment - deputy Oil Minister
* Iran to hold strategy conference from Oct. 19-21 in Tehran
* Official says rights of foreign investors protected
* Iran plans to boost its oil output, exports
By Parisa Hafezi
Oct 1 Iran is inviting foreign investors to
actively develop its energy industry after sanctions are
expected to ease in 2016, under a nuclear deal between Iran and
six global powers, deputy Oil Minister Rokneddin Javadi told
Reuters on Thursday.
"We welcome all oil companies, including the Americans, that
meet Islamic Republic's requirements to invest in Iran. We
welcome competition among foreign oil companies," Javadi said in
a telephone interview from Tehran.
Business delegations from around the globe have rushed to
Iran after the July 14 deal, in which Tehran agreed to curb its
nuclear programme in exchange for an end to economic sanctions
that have hit the country's oil production.
Major Western oil companies started withdrawing from OPEC
member Iran after the United States and European Union imposed
sanctions on the country in 2012.
Javadi said Iran placed no limitations on Western companies,
including U.S. companies, investing in its oil and gas sector.
He said Iran needed foreign know-how and technology to help
develop its oil fields and improve pipeline and refinery
infrastructure.
"Our policy is that all foreign companies can bring their
investment, technology and advanced management skills to develop
our oil industry. Iran's market will not be monopolised by a few
companies," he stressed.
"Iran has never banned American companies from working in
Iran. It was their government's imposed unjust limitations that
took this chance away from them."
U.S. companies will still not be able to return to Iran
because U.S. sanctions related to human rights and terrorism
will not be lifted under the landmark deal.
The sanctions have halved Iran's oil exports to around 1.1
million bpd from a pre-2012 level of 2.5 million bpd. The loss
of oil income has hampered investment in new development and the
country has struggled to pay for the equipment and services
needed to maintain smooth production.
CONFERENCE TO PRESENT PROJECTS
Javadi said Iran would hold an international oil and gas
strategy conference in Tehran from Oct. 19-21.
"During the conference...one of our goals is to introduce
potentials of Iranian private sector and connect them to foreign
partners so they can cooperate in upcoming oil and energy
projects," he said.
"Many projects will be presented in this conference."
In November, Iran plans to announce its new oil contracts in
Tehran, which it says would be a major improvement not only on
the so-called buy-back contracts but also on the contracts rival
and neighbour Iraq offered to oil majors during 2000s.
Since the deal was reached in July 14, Iran has repeatedly
announced plans to boost oil production and exports when
sanctions are lifted to reclaim its position as the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' second-largest producer.
Iran has said details of the new contracts would be
presented to foreign investors in London in February.
Some oil majors have said they would return to Iran if it
made big improvements to the buy-back contracts, which some
foreign companies complain made them no money or even incurred
losses.
"Our priority is developing the joint oil fields with
neighbouring countries," Javadi said.
Analysts say Iran remains a difficult place for Western
firms to do business.
"Beside Iran's complex political system there are some laws
that make doing business with Iran very difficult. It may
decrease foreign investors' eagerness to do business with Iran,"
said economist Sadegh Siami.
But Javadi said the rights of foreign investors are
protected under the Iranian investment law.
"We have good laws, which with its correct implementation,
the rights of foreign investors will be protected," Javadi said.
