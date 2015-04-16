WASHINGTON, April 16 The U.S. military option against Iran's nuclear program remains "intact" despite Russia's decision to go ahead with delivery of S-300 missile defense systems to Tehran, the top U.S. military officer said on Thursday.

"We have known about the potential for that system to be sold to Iran for several years and have accounted for it in all of our planning," General Martin Dempsey told a news conference at the Pentagon.

(Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler)