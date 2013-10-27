(Adds quotes from cultural officer)
DUBAI Oct 27 Tehran authorities have taken down
some anti-American posters, amid signs Iran is seeking better
relations with the United States as the two sides prepare to
hold talks over its nuclear programme.
A Tehran municipal official said some anti-American
billboards had been put up illegally and had been taken down,
state news agency IRNA said on Saturday.
"In an arbitrary move, without the knowledge or confirmation
of the municipality, one of the cultural institutes installed
advertising billboards," said spokesman Hadi Ayyazi.
Ayyazi did not say which posters had been taken down.
According to IRNA, new anti-American posters were put up in busy
Tehran thoroughfares since last week, ahead of the Nov. 4
anniversary of the 1979 seizure of hostages in the U.S. Embassy.
One depicted an Iranian negotiator sitting at a table with a
U.S. official who is wearing a suit jacket but also army
trousers and boots, with a caption that read: "American
Honesty".
Iran has repeatedly alleged that the real U.S. goal is to
attack Iran rather than find a diplomatic solution in nuclear
negotiations.
Ehsan Mohammad-Hassani, head of the Owj Cultural
Organisation which produces anti-American material, said on
Sunday his group had put up the posters with the permission of
the municipality, the Fars news agency said.
He said they had nothing to do with the policies of new
President Hassan Rouhani, and had been designed before he took
office in August. Hardliners are sceptical of Rouhani's efforts
to engage with the West.
"The 'American Honesty' designs do not indicate an
opposition to the negotiations of Iranian statesmen with
America," Mohammad-Hassani was quoted as saying.
Lurid anti-American graffiti and posters have adorned Tehran
and other major Iranian cities for decades. The site of the
former U.S. embassy in Tehran depicts the Statue of Liberty with
a skull for a face.
The removal of some posters sparked protest from some
hard-liners, including the conservative Kayhan newspaper, which
criticised the decision in a Sunday editorial.
"Obviously, the posters only warned of America's
dishonesty," the editorial said.
"Therefore, their removal is unjustifiable for the people
whose blood has been shed and who have suffered the bitter taste
of America's hostility for more than 30 years."
