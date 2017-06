TEHRAN Iran's response to the downed U.S. drone's violation of its airspace will not be limited to the country's borders, a military source told state television.

"The Iranian military's response to the American spy drone's violation of our airspace will not be limited to Iran's borders any more," Iran's Arabic language Al Alam television quoted the military source as saying, without giving details.

Iran said in July it had shot down an unmanned U.S. spy plane over the holy city of Qom, near its Fordu nuclear site.

