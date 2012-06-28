GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe steady as UK election, ECB grab attention
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
WASHINGTON, June 28 China and Singapore have been given exceptions to Washington's Iran financial sanctions because they have significantly cut their purchases of crude oil from Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a statement. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* ECB, Italy bank rescue, UK election, ex-FBI grilling in focus
MANILA, June 8 The Philippines aims to build a $2-billion receiving and distribution facility for imported LNG, as it seeks to replace depleting domestic gas reserves that now produce a fifth of its power, the energy department said.