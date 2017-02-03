Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
WASHINGTON Senior U.S. administration officials said sanctions imposed against Iran earlier on Friday were only the "initial steps in response to Iranian provocative behavior."
The U.S. Treasury sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities under its Iran sanctions authority, days after the White House put Tehran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test and other activities.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.