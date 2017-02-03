WASHINGTON Senior U.S. administration officials said sanctions imposed against Iran earlier on Friday were only the "initial steps in response to Iranian provocative behavior."

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities under its Iran sanctions authority, days after the White House put Tehran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test and other activities.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish)