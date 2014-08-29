(Adds further U.S. comments, details about negotiations)
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The United States on Friday
penalized a number of Iranian and other foreign companies, banks
and airlines for violating sanctions against Tehran largely tied
to its nuclear program.
U.S. officials said it was sending a signal that there
should be no evasion of the sanctions while international talks
continue on relaxing them in return for Iran's agreement to curb
its nuclear activities.
The Treasury Department said it was targeting individuals
and companies for violations including helping Iran's missile
and nuclear programs, evading prior sanctions or supporting
terrorism.
Companies affected included Iran's Asia Bank, Caspian Air,
Meraj Air and Lissom Marine Services LLC, a shipping firm.
In a parallel move, the State Department imposed sanctions
on four firms it said were helping Iran's nuclear program, as
well as Goldentex FZE, a UAE-based firm working with Iran's
shipping sector, and an Italian firm, Dettin SpA, which it said
was working with Iran's petrochemical industry.
The sanctions freeze any assets the people and firms may
hold in the United States, and effectively cuts them off from
the U.S. financial system. Any foreign companies that deal with
those sanctioned could also be targeted.
The U.S. actions were consistent with commitments made last
November that created the conditions for the nuclear
negotiations, Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National
Security Council, said in a statement.
The talks began in February but Iran and the six major
powers involved failed to meet a July 20 deadline to negotiate a
comprehensive nuclear deal.
The six, comprising Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia
and the United States and known as the P5+1, have agreed to
extend the deadline to reach an agreement until Nov. 24.
Senior U.S. administration officials said enforcement of
sanctions should send a message that Tehran should go to the
negotiating table to obtain relief from sanctions, rather than
trying to evade them.
The officials, speaking on condition they not be identified,
said more than 60 people and firms had already been targeted
since the parties agreed to hold comprehensive nuclear
discussions.
Sanctions are blamed for weakening Iran's currency, costing
it more than $100 billion in lost oil revenues, and shrinking
economic growth. In the recent talks, U.S. and European
negotiators have argued that without a swift nuclear deal Iran's
economy will be even harder hit.
The United States and some of its allies say Iran has used
its civilian nuclear program as a cover to develop atomic
weapons. Iran says its program is solely for peaceful purposes.
The next talks are expected to begin during the week of
Sept. 15 in New York and could move up to the level of foreign
ministers the following week as the U.N. General Assembly
session kicks off, officials from participating countries have
told Reuters.
Diplomats close to the talks say they are skeptical an
agreement can be reached next month because the two sides are
still so far apart on what the acceptable scope and scale of
Iran's future uranium enrichment program should be.
Other companies targeted on Friday include Turkey-based
Pioneer Logistics and Thailand-based Asian Aviation Logistics,
which Treasury said helped the sanctioned Iranian airline Mahan
Air evade restrictions on getting aircraft material.
For additional details on the Treasury and State
announcement, see 1.usa.gov/1nK3hNi and
1.usa.gov/1zS6pfV.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Additional reporting by Lou
Charbonneau in New York, Lesley Wroughton in Washington and
Parisa Hafezi in Istanbul; Editing by Andrea Ricci)