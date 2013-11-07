(Writes through with new developments, new comment from Senator
Johnson)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Nov 7 A threat by the U.S. Congress
to slap tough new sanctions on Iran hung over negotiations on
Tehran's nuclear program on Thursday, even as diplomats at talks
in Geneva voiced optimism an agreement was close.
A package of tighter sanctions on Iran has been making its
way through Congress but was held up after President Barack
Obama's administration asked for a delay to let the delicate
diplomatic talks over Tehran's nuclear program unfold.
But Congress tends to take a harder line on Iran than the
administration. Many lawmakers, including several of Obama's
fellow Democrats, believe that tough sanctions brought Tehran to
the negotiating table and insist that more are needed to
discourage it from developing a nuclear bomb.
Iran says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes.
"I think Iran has in its power to decide whether or not it
faces any more sanctions or whether or not it gets any relief
from existing sanctions," Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Chairman Robert Menendez told Reuters.
Menendez and several other lawmakers said they were open to
easing sanctions, but only if Tehran made significant,
verifiable concessions like suspending uranium enrichment and
allowing more invasive inspections.
Otherwise, Menendez said he felt the sanctions should go
ahead. "I just don't understand a negotiating posture that
suggests that we should stop pursuing a course of action that at
least brought Iran to the table while they continue to enrich,"
he said.
Sanctions imposed last year by Washington and the European
Union have combined to slash Iran's oil exports by roughly 1
million barrels a day, depriving Tehran of billions of dollars
of income and driving up inflation and unemployment.
Diplomats said the talks in Geneva between Iran and six
world powers appeared on Thursday to be edging toward a
preliminary deal on its nuclear activity, citing progress in
talks capitalizing on a diplomatic opening from Tehran, although
negotiations were "tough."
WHAT WILL BANKING COMMITTEE DO?
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee, which has jurisdiction
over the sanctions, has not decided whether to move ahead, the
panel's chairman said.
"I don't know the outcome of negotiations now under way in
Geneva, and I plan to wait to hear any results of those talks
from our negotiators before making a final decision," Democratic
Senator Tim Johnson, the panel's chairman, said in a statement
on Thursday.
The current round of talks in Geneva ends on Friday.
Johnson told Reuters earlier in the day that he had decided
to go ahead with the mark-up - or consideration - of the bill, a
step toward bringing it to the full Senate for a vote after
consulting with Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.
Johnson said the date of the mark-up, during which senators
present amendments to the legislation and vote whether to send
it to the full Senate, had not been determined.
The Republican-led House of Representatives passed its
version of a stiffer sanctions bill in July. But the Senate,
where Democrats control a majority of the seats, put off moving
ahead with its bill after the administration asked for more time
to pursue the talks.
The House bill among other things seeks to slash Iran's oil
exports to nearly zero. The Senate bill has been widely expected
to be less stringent.
The timing issue became more complicated after a handful of
senators, including Republican Mark Kirk, a banking panel
member, said they might go ahead with a sanctions package even
if the banking committee held off.
Kirk and a few other Republicans said they were considering
introducing a stiffer package of Iran sanctions as an amendment
to a defense authorization bill that is expected to be debated
in the Senate during the week of Nov. 18.
Menendez, who is also a member of the Banking Committee,
said he thought debating the stand-alone sanctions bill was a
better course of action. "It will be more thought out and more
reasoned and balanced," he said.
