WASHINGTON Nov 11 U.S. lawmakers will wait
until after a briefing by Secretary of State John Kerry this
week before deciding whether to impose tough new sanctions on
Iran because of its nuclear program, Senate aides said on
Monday.
Kerry will brief the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on
Wednesday on the status of negotiations for a deal on the
nuclear program, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters as Kerry returned from a trip that included a stop at
the Iran negotiations in Geneva.
The White House offered no immediate comment on the
administration's plans to brief lawmakers. The Obama
administration has urged the Senate to hold off on further
sanctions against Iran to let diplomacy run its course.
Senator Tim Johnson, the Senate Banking Committee's
chairman, will not make a decision on how to proceed until after
that meeting.
"Members of the Banking Committee are going to be briefed on
the Geneva negotiations by Secretary of State Kerry later this
week, and Chairman Johnson will not make a decision on
additional sanctions until he has had a chance to consult with
his colleagues following the briefing," a banking committee aide
said.
Iran says its nuclear program is a peaceful bid to generate
electricity. But its refusal to halt sensitive work has drawn
tough sanctions targeting its lifeblood oil exports.
Negotiators from world powers will resume talks with Iran in
nine days after failing to reach agreement on an initial
proposal to ease international sanctions against Tehran in
return for some restraints on its nuclear program.
A package of tighter sanctions has been making its way
through Congress.
The Republican-led House of Representatives passed its
version of a stiffer sanctions bill in July but was held up in
the Democratic-controlled Senate after President Barack Obama's
administration asked the banking committee for a delay to let
the delicate diplomatic talks unfold.
Members of Congress generally take a harder line on Iran
than the administration. They have expressed deep skepticism
about a rapprochement between Iran and world powers.
After the weekend talks in Geneva failed to yield an
agreement on a proposal to ease international sanctions against
Tehran in return for some restraints on its nuclear program,
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he felt the Obama
administration was pursuing "a very bad deal."
Some lawmakers said they aimed to tighten sanctions to
ensure the Obama administration does not give away too much in
the talks with Iran.
"The attitude is let's hear him (Kerry) out. After that,
unless there is high confidence that we're going to get the
Iranians to agree to something stronger, there's a good chance
we're going to move forward (on the sanctions bill)," another
Senate aide said.
(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Shannon, Ireland;
Editing by Alistair Bell and Bill Trott)