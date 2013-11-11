(Adds quotes from senior U.S. official, pro-Israel groups)
By Patricia Zengerle and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON Nov 11 U.S. lawmakers will wait for
a briefing by Secretary of State John Kerry this week before
deciding whether to impose tough new sanctions on Iran over its
nuclear program, Senate aides said on Monday.
Kerry is expected to lead the Obama administration's latest
effort to prevent imposition of further punitive measures
against Iran even as it faces growing concern on Capitol Hill
and from pro-Israel groups that United States may be giving away
too much in negotiations with Tehran.
The top U.S. diplomat will brief the Senate Banking
Committee on Wednesday after the United States and five other
world powers failed to clinch a deal with Iran in marathon
weekend talks in Geneva aimed at curbing its nuclear program.
Senator Tim Johnson, the Senate Banking Committee's
chairman, will not make a decision on how to proceed until after
that closed-door meeting, a committee aide said.
But a number of key lawmakers have already weighed in,
calling for tighter sanctions following the latest round of
negotiations, despite the White House's insistence that such
moves would undermine diplomacy. Talks are set to resume on Nov.
20 in Geneva.
Adding to pressure for congressional action, a source at the
American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the largest and most
influential pro-Israel lobby, said the group "continues to be
supportive of Senate efforts to enhance sanctions." The
Anti-Defamation League, a leading American Jewish group, also
urged additional measures.
The legislative push reflected skepticism in Washington
about rapprochement between Iran and world powers and coincided
with renewed lobbying by Israel against elements of a proposed
deal it sees as leaving open the danger Iran could build a
nuclear bomb. Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
"It is our feeling that additional sanctions right now will
have the potential to derail the diplomatic agreement and would
give Iran the opportunity to actually achieve sanctions relief
by dividing the international coalition," a senior
administration official said in a possible preview of the
message Kerry will deliver to lawmakers.
Sanctions imposed last year by the United States and the
European Union have combined to slash Iran's oil exports by
roughly 1 million barrels a day, depriving Tehran of billions of
dollars of income and driving up inflation and unemployment.
KERRY TO FACE GRILLING BY LAWMAKERS
Returning from a trip that included visits with Middle East
allies and direct participation in the Geneva talks, Kerry can
expect to be grilled by lawmakers about the status of
negotiations.
On the table for a preliminary deal is what Western
officials describe as phased, limited and reversible relief from
sanctions in return for some restraints on Tehran's nuclear
activities.
"Members of the Banking Committee are going to be briefed on
the Geneva negotiations by Secretary of State Kerry later this
week, and Chairman Johnson will not make a decision on
additional sanctions until he has had a chance to consult with
his colleagues following the briefing," a banking committee aide
said.
Iran says its nuclear program is a peaceful bid to generate
electricity. But its refusal to halt sensitive work has drawn
tough sanctions targeting its lifeblood oil exports.
A package of tighter sanctions has been making its way
through Congress.
The Republican-led House of Representatives passed its
version of a stiffer sanctions bill in July but was held up in
the Democratic-controlled Senate after President Barack Obama's
administration asked the banking committee for a delay to let
the delicate diplomatic talks unfold.
Members of Congress, often including Obama's fellow
Democrats, generally take a harder line on Iran than the
administration.
"The attitude is let's hear him (Kerry) out. After that,
unless there is high confidence that we're going to get the
Iranians to agree to something stronger, there's a good chance
we're going to move forward (on the sanctions bill)," another
Senate aide said.
After the weekend talks in Geneva failed to yield an
agreement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he
felt the Obama administration was pursuing "a very bad deal" and
urged Israel's U.S. supporters to help him avert it.
Abraham Foxman, national director of the Anti-Defamation
League, had agreed to hold off on urging new Iran sanctions
after he and several other American Jewish leaders met White
House officials at the end of October.
But Foxman said on Monday that while he gave the
administration the "benefit of the doubt" earlier, "We no longer
have the luxury or the option to refrain from enacting
additional sanctions against Iran."
