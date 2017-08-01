CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Iran says new US sanctions breach nuclear deal - Tasnim news agency

(Changes U.N. Security Council to Joint Commission of the JCPOA after Tasnim's correction)

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Iran has complained to the Joint Commission of the JCPOA (not U.N. Security Council) about sanctions the United States imposed on Iran in July, saying they breached Tehran's nuclear deal with major powers, the speaker of parliament was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

The Joint Commission was created to oversee implementation of the nuclear deal - which is also known by its acronym JCPOA - clinched in 2015 between Iran and six major powers, including the United States. The deal led to the lifting of most sanctions against Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

However, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on six Iranian firms in late July for their role in development of a ballistic missile program after Tehran launched a rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit.

The U.S. Senate also voted on the same day almost unanimously to impose new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. The sanctions in that bill also target Iran's missile programs as well as human rights abuses.

"Iran's JCPOA supervisory body assessed the new U.S. sanctions and decided that they contradict parts of the nuclear deal," Iran's speaker of parliament Ali Larijani was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying.

"Iran has complained to the (Joint) Commission (of the JCPOA) for the breach of the deal by America," he added.

Iranian media said on Monday the government had agreed measures in response to the U.S. sanctions and that President Hassan Rouhani would announce them soon to relevant ministries.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a veiled threat against Iran last week, warning Tehran to adhere to the terms of the nuclear accord or face "big, big problems".

The Trump administration certified Iran as being in compliance with the nuclear deal, even though the Republican president has called the agreement - negotiated by his Democrat predecessor Barack Obama - "the worst deal ever". (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Gareth Jones and Alister Doyle)