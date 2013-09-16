By Yeganeh Torbati
| DUBAI, Sept 16
DUBAI, Sept 16 A U.S. web-hosting company has
shut the website of an Iranian opposition leader held under
house arrest in Tehran to comply with U.S. sanctions,
underscoring the unintended impacts of some of the curbs imposed
on the Islamic Republic.
Washington has imposed sanctions restricting U.S. entities'
trade with and provision of services to Iran in a dispute over
Tehran's nuclear programme. The June election of centrist cleric
Hassan Rouhani to the presidency has raised hopes of a
settlement and lifting of some sanctions.
Hosting company Just Host shut down the website of Mehdi
Karoubi, a reformist cleric, in August, his former aide said.
Karoubi disputed the 2009 presidential election that
returned Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to office, and protests broke out
across Iran. He and fellow reformist leader Mirhossein Mousavi
have been held under house arrest since February 2011.
Mohammad Hossein Ziya, a former aide to Karoubi who runs his
website from the United States, said he received a notice in
August from Just Host telling him it could no longer host
Karoubi's personal site, www.karroubi.ir.
In a letter to Ziya which he showed to Reuters, the company
cited sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control
(OFAC), under the U.S. Treasury Department.
"This sanction extends to include the country-code top level
domains .IR, .SY, .KP, and .CU (Iran, Syria, North Korea, and
Cuba)," the letter said.
"What's frustrating is that on one hand, our sites are
filtered inside Iran and so Iranian companies are fearful of
providing services to us, and on another hand we face the
sanctions," Ziya said. "It's like being caught in a pair of
scissors."
Iranian officials and opposition figures alike have
criticised the sanctions for blocking vital imports, while
dissidents say they hurt their ability to organise.
The June election of President Rouhani has raised
expectations of a negotiated settlement to Iran's nuclear
dispute with the West and a lifting of some sanctions. The West
accuses Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons, but Tehran
says its research has purely peaceful, civilian aims.
Tehran maintains an extensive web filter and blocks sites it
deems critical of the government, including Karoubi's personal
site, which includes statements, pictures, a biography and news
related to the former parliament speaker.
The U.S. Treasury Department loosened some sanctions in May,
issuing a general licence allowing U.S. firms to sell services
and technology used for personal communications to Iranians.
A U.S. Treasury official declined to comment specifically on
the closure of Karoubi's website, but said the general licence
allows provision of hosting services to Iranians for personal
communications.
Deanne Dunne, a spokeswoman for Just Host's parent company
Endurance International, in response to a Reuters query noted
the licence excludes the provision of hosting services that are
for purposes other than personal communications.
"As a provider of cloud-based web solutions for small
businesses and individuals, we are subject to the OFAC
regulations," Dunne said in an email. "This means that we cannot
provide paid-for web hosting services to residents of certain
sanctioned countries, including Iran."
Iran's Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences,
affiliated with the Ministry of Science, Research and
Technology, licenses the .ir domain, according to its website.
Operating a website using the .ir domain involves importing
services from Iran, which violates U.S. sanctions, said Clif
Burns, a sanctions lawyer at Bryan Cave LLP in Washington, D.C.
But OFAC would likely grant Ziya or the firm a licence to
run the site, Burns said.
"OFAC has said, generally speaking, it will grant such a
licence," he said. "Once he has the licences ... the web hosting
service ought to do it."
Dunne said Endurance International would apply to OFAC for a
licence to provide services to a particular website if it fell
"within the spirit of the general licence".
"However, unless and until we are granted a licence, we
cannot provide any services to individuals resident in Iran,"
she said.