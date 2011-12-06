* Urge lawmakers not to ease proposed sanctions
* Want to penalize banks trading with Iran's central bank
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 The Obama administration is
urging U.S. lawmakers to soften proposed sanctions targeting
Iran's central bank, Senator Mark Kirk said on Tuesday.
Kirk, a Republican, is the co-author along with Democratic
Senator Robert Menendez of a proposal to penalize foreign
financial institutions that do business with Iran's central
bank, the main conduit for its oil revenues.
The Senate approved the proposal last week 100-0 despite
lobbying against it by Obama administration officials, who
argued that threatening U.S. allies might not be the best way
to get cooperation in action against Iran.
A similar measure is pending in the House of
Representatives; both chambers must agree on the same version
before it can become law.
Kirk said on Tuesday that the administration had written to
some lawmakers' offices and "proposed what they describe as
technical fixes" to the Kirk-Menendez amendment.
But Kirk complained: "They are not technical fixes at all.
They are meant to undermine the amendment." He and Menendez
have written to fellow lawmakers as well, urging them to "stick
with" the Senate-passed proposal, Kirk said at an event on
Iran's nuclear program, sponsored by the conservative American
Enterprise Institute think tank.
The United States and its western allies have supported
multiple rounds of sanctions on Iran, seeking to persuade it to
curtail its nuclear work. Washington suspects Tehran of using
its civilian nuclear program to develop weapons, although Iran
says its program is solely to produce electricity.
The Kirk-Menendez proposal would dissuade foreign banks
from dealing with Iran's central bank by threatening to cut
them off from the U.S. financial system. The United States
already bars its own banks from dealing with the Iranian
central bank.
Last week, administration officials testified on Capitol
Hill that they were indeed looking for more ways to sanction
Iran's central bank, but in a calibrated manner, to avoid
roiling oil markets or antagonizing allies.
LONGER GRACE PERIOD
A senior Senate Republican aide said the document that the
administration sent to lawmakers' offices proposed lengthening,
from 60 to 180 days, the grace period in the Kirk-Menendez
proposal before sanctions would kick in for non-oil
transactions with Iran's central bank.
The administration also sought to "water down the
penalties" on foreign banks that do business with Iran's
central bank, the Senate aide said. The administration favored
imposing "strict conditions" on such foreign banks, rather than
the all-out cutoff from the U.S. financial system that is in
the Kirk-Menendez amendment.
Kirk charged that the Obama administration was simply
trying to find "a way out for the administration, to say that a
nuclear Iran is unacceptable, but to take no effective action
against the central paymaster" of the country's nuclear
architecture.
The Kirk-Menendez proposal passed the Senate last Thursday
as an amendment to a huge bill authorizing defense programs. A
similar proposal to target Iran's central bank has passed a
House committee and the House is expected to vote on it soon.