WASHINGTON Dec 1 The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that it supports increasing pressure on Iran over its nuclear program, including carefully designed, targeted and timed sanctions on its central bank.

"The Obama administration strongly supports increasing the pressure on Iran, and that includes properly designed and targeted sanctions against the central bank of Iran, appropriately timed as part of a part of a carefully phased and sustainable policy towards bringing about Iranian compliance with its obligations," U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said in testimony before a congressional panel.