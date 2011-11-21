WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday the United States, Britain and Canada were cutting Iran off from its financial systems and encouraged other countries to do the same.

Obama said the United States had identified "the entire Iranian banking sector -- including the Central Bank of Iran -- as a threat to governments or financial institutions that do business with Iranian banks."

Obama said Washington would continue to look for ways to pressure Tehran over its nuclear program.

"As long as Iran continues down this dangerous path, the United States will continue to find ways, both in concert with our partners and through our own actions to isolate and increase the pressure upon the Iranian regime," he said.

The United States named Iran a "primary money laundering concern" on Monday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick)