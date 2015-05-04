(Adds details, background)
WASHINGTON May 4 U.S. Navy warships have begun
accompanying British-flagged commercial vessels through the
Strait of Hormuz as a result of Iran's detention of a Marshall
Islands-flagged cargo ship last week, the Pentagon said on
Monday.
Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the
U.S. Navy had accompanied one British ship through the strait,
one of the world's most important oil shipping channels,
following talks between Washington and London.
"They've asked if we would accompany their flagged vessels
through the strait," Warren told reporters.
The Navy has been accompanying U.S.-flagged ships traversing
the strait for several days in response to last week's detention
of the MV Maersk Tigris by Iranian Revolutionary Guard patrol
boats. Pentagon officials say the action is a temporary one as a
result of recent Iranian actions in the waterway.
The Maersk Tigris was approached by Iranian patrol vessels
last Tuesday and ordered into Iranian waters. The ship's master
initially declined and an Iranian vessel fired shots across its
bow and forced it to divert to near Larak Island off the port of
Bandar Abbas.
The Maersk Tigris remains there as a result of what Iranian
officials have said is a court order based on a commercial
dispute.
The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the
region as a result of the conflict in Yemen between
Iranian-backed rebels and the Saudi-backed government. The
United States is supporting the Saudi-led coalition.
U.S. officials said the Navy began accompanying U.S.-flagged
vessels in the strait in part because Iranian patrol boats had
shadowed a U.S.-flagged commercial ship going through the vital
waterway a few days before the Maersk Tigris was detained.
(Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewrat; Editing by
Susan Heavey)