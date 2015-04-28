LONDON, April 28 A cargo ship seized by Iran's
Revolutionary Guards forces is being escorted to the Iranian
port of Bandar Abbas after it was approached in international
waters, the shipping line which is hiring the vessel said on
Tuesday.
"According to our information the vessel is currently being
escorted towards Bandar Abbas in Iran by Iranian patrol boats,"
Maersk Line spokesman Michael Christian Storgaard said. He said
the shipping line was exploring options to resolve the
situation.
Reuters tracking data showed the ship, the Maersk Tigris,
still at anchor some 12 km (8 miles) off Bandar Abbas at 2026
GMT.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)