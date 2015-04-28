DUBAI, April 28 Naval units from Iran's elite
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized a cargo ship in
the Gulf on Tuesday for legal reasons, an IRGC source was quoted
as saying by state news agency IRNA.
The report, which described the ship as "an American cargo
vessel with a Marshall Islands flag", said there were 34 crew
members on board who were mostly Europeans. The source told IRNA
the incident was a civil matter with no military or political
dimension.
The IRGC is Iran's elite military force and operates its own
land, naval and air forces under a separate command chain from
the regular armed forces.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency earlier said the ship
was seized after a court order was issued for its confiscation,
referring to what it called financial differences between Iran's
Ports and Maritime Organization and the vessel's owner. It did
not identify the owner.
