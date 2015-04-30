COPENHAGEN, April 30 Denmark's Maersk said on Thursday it insists on the release of the crew of the Maersk Tigris vessel, being held by Iranian authorities, and said it now assumed its seizure was related to a 2005 court case over uncollected cargo from Dubai.

The case had been rumbling since then, and Maersk had agreed to pay $163,000 following the latest ruling it had been aware of. But only as of Thursday did the company become aware of a new ruling ordering Maersk to pay $3.6 million.

"As we do not have the details of the ruling, we are not able to comment hereon, nor at this point speculate on our options," the Danish shipping company said in a statement.

