By Sabina Zawadzki, Jonathan Saul and Louis Charbonneau
COPENHAGEN/LONDON/NEW YORK, April 29 Iran's
foreign minister told a New York City audience on Wednesday that
Tehran respects freedom of navigation in the Gulf, a day after
Iranian patrol boats seized a Danish container ship in one of
the world's busiest oil shipping lanes.
"The Persian Gulf is our lifeline ... We will respect
international navigation," Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said
during a discussion hosted by New York University's Center on
International Cooperation and the think tank New America. "For
us, freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf is a must."
Danish shipping company Maersk said the crew of
the Maersk Tigris was safe and "in good spirits." Iranian
authorities seized the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in the
Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, spurring the United States to send
military vessels to monitor the situation.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said the United
States had "full authority and responsibility for security and
defense matters" related to the Marshall Islands, including
ships flying their flag.
"I do know they've requested assistance for the release, I
haven't heard the nature of that request, though," Harf told a
daily briefing.
The incident occurred at a critical juncture in U.S.-Iranian
relations, which could thaw should a tentative nuclear deal
between Tehran and six world powers including Washington be
clinched. It also coincides with heightened tension between
regional archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia over the escalating
civil war in Yemen, in which they support opposing sides.
The vessel was anchored at 1658 GMT (12:58 p.m. EDT) on
Wednesday not far off Iran's mainland and close to the major
Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, according to Reuters ship tracking
data.
Maersk said in a statement that it was in communication with
the Danish Foreign Ministry and trying to ascertain why the
Maersk Tigris had been diverted.
Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization said a court had
ordered the ship seized after ruling against Maersk Line in a
case about debts brought by Pars Talaie, an Iranian company.
Zarif told the audience on Wednesday that Maersk was
required to pay damages on the basis of a court order. He said
the legal proceedings had been going on for some 14 years.
"Simply, our naval forces implemented the decision of the
court," Zarif said in New York, characterizing Maersk's actions
as "peculiar."
Tasnim, an Iranian news agency, quoted a Pars Talaie lawyer
as saying the debt involved a cargo that Pars Talaie had hired
Maersk to take from the Iranian port of Abadan to Dubai more
than a decade ago but which never arrived.
The 65,000-tonne ship is managed and crewed by Rickmers
Shipmanagement but on hire to Maersk Line, the shipping unit of
Maersk, the world's largest container shipping concern.
Maersk said it did not own the ship and that it was trying
to establish the facts of any legal case. Rickmers said the
Maersk Tigris was owned by a group of private investors.
Maersk said the vessel was confronted in international
waters while Rickmers said the incident occurred in a widely
recognized international shipping lane.
INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING LANE
"The information we had from the (ship's) master at the time
of the approach by the Iranian navy ... was that he was at that
particular time ... in an international shipping lane," Rickmers
spokesman Cor Radings said.
"It is the Strait of Hormuz, which is literally in Iranian
waters. But there is an internationally acknowledged shipping
corridor in international waters which is used by commercial
shipping."
Radings said there were 24 crew members on the vessel,
mostly from Eastern Europe and Asia, although there was also a
British national among them. The crew was "in relatively good
condition and safe" onboard the vessel, which was not damaged.
"We have now been able to communicate with the vessel, which
we were unable to do for quite a long period after she was taken
deeper into Iranian waters. We have no official contact with the
Iranians so far or any official documentation or notification,"
he said.
The Danish Foreign Ministry said it was monitoring the
situation closely and in contact with Maersk.
Global shipping and logistics agent GAC cautioned vessel
owners to stay in close contact with security centers while in
the Gulf. "No changes have been made to the recommendations for
transiting the area in light of the incident, though vigilance
and caution is advised," it said.
