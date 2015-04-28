* Pentagon says Iranian action appears provocative
* Company says 24 crew aboard, mostly from eastern Europe,
Asia
* Says vessel was on normal shipping route into Gulf
By Noah Browning and David Alexander
DUBAI/WASHINGTON, April 28 Iranian patrol boats
intercepted a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday and
forced it into Iranian territorial waters by firing shots across
its bow, prompting the U.S. Navy to send a destroyer and
reconnaissance plane to monitor the situation.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard boats confronted the MV Maersk
Tigris, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, as it was traversing
one of the world's most important oil shipping channels and
forced it to divert toward Larak Island near Bandar Abbas, where
it was boarded by Iranian forces, U.S. officials said.
The Iranian action occurred amid heightened tensions over
the conflict in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition supported by
Washington has been bombing Iranian backed Houthi rebels, who
have seized much of the country and sidelined the U.S.-backed
president.
Saudi jets bombed the airport in Yemen's capital on Tuesday
to prevent Iranian planes from landing. The ship seizure also
came at a sensitive time as Tehran is inching toward a final
deal with major powers on its nuclear programme.
The Maersk Tigris, which is managed and crewed by Rickmers
Shipmanagement, is on-hire to Maersk Line.
Alerted by a distress call from the Maersk Tigris, the U.S.
Navy dispatched the destroyer USS Farragut toward the scene as
well as a reconnaissance aircraft, the Pentagon said. Army
Colonel Steve Warren said firing shots across the bow of a cargo
vessel was "inappropriate" and seemed "provocative."
The incident came just four days after Iranian patrol boats
surrounded a U.S.-flagged vessel, the Maersk Kensington, and
followed as it was in the same area, a U.S. official said. No
warning shots were fired in that incident.
Iranian officials sought to play down the ship seizure,
saying it was a civil matter with no military or political
dimension.
U.S. officials said they were concerned and monitoring the
situation, but an initial review indicated the United States did
not have a legal obligation in a maritime environment to defend
a Marshall Islands-flagged ship with no American crew.
Reuters tracking data showed the Maersk Tigris, a
65,000-tonne container ship, anchored off the Iranian coast
between the islands of Qeshm and Hormuz. It had been listed as
sailing from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port of Jeddah, bound for
the United Arab Emirates port of Jebel Ali in the Gulf.
Iran's state news agency, IRNA, quoted a source in the
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as saying the guard
had seized the vessel and 34 crew. Rickmers said there were 24
crew, mostly from eastern Europe and Asia.
The IRGC is Iran's elite military force and operates its own
land, naval and air forces under a command chain separate from
the regular armed forces.
Mohammad Saidnejad, head of Iran's Ports and Maritime
Organization, said a court in Tehran had given the order to
seize the ship. "A legal complaint from an Iranian private
company resulted in the seizure of a Marshall Islands-flagged
ship in Iranian waters," Saidnejad was quoted as saying by IRNA.
NUCLEAR ACCORD
The incident was unlikely to derail efforts by the United
States and five other powers to secure a final nuclear deal with
Iran, even though it was likely to stoke further opposition in
the U.S. Congress, risk consultancy Eurasia group said.
Under the proposed nuclear accord, Tehran, which denies
seeking to build nuclear weapons, would win sanctions relief in
return for slashing the number of its uranium enrichment
centrifuges and accepting intrusive international inspections.
"We believe the U.S.'s and Iran's top priority, by far, is
to secure a deal on the nuclear issue, and that the sides will
likely resolve this issue quickly," Eurasia's Cliff Kupchan
said. The seizure may have been a response to the U.S. placement
of ships off Yemen to prevent Tehran from sending arms to Yemeni
Houthi fighters, he added. Iran denies arming the Houthis.
A spokesman for the Singapore-based Rickmers Shipmanagement,
Cor Radings, said he did not know why Iran had acted. He said
Iranian forces fired warning shots near the container ship and
boarded it. He said the company was concerned for the crew.
The vessel had been following a normal commercial route
between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he said.
A U.S. government official said the ship was intercepted at
0905 GMT. The closest U.S. warship, the USS Farragut, was more
than 60 miles (100 km) away, he said.
Some 17 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 30 percent
of all seaborne-traded oil, passed through the Strait of Hormuz
in 2013, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration
(EIA).
Iran has in the past sometimes threatened to block the
strait to advance its opposition to sanctions imposed over its
nuclear programme.
The channel is a narrow strip of water separating Oman and
Iran. It connects the biggest Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi
Arabia, with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
At its narrowest point, the strait is 33 km (21 miles)
across and consists of two-mile-wide navigable channels for
inbound and outbound shipping and a two-mile-wide buffer zone.
