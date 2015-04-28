(Adds Pentagon comment, details of ship)
By Noah Browning and David Alexander
DUBAI/WASHINGTON, April 28 Iranian forces
boarded a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf on
Tuesday after patrol boats fired warning shots across its bow
and ordered it deeper into Iranian waters, the Pentagon said.
U.S. planes and a destroyer were monitoring the situation
after the vessel, the MV Maersk Tigris, made a distress call in
the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil
shipping channels.
There was no immediate word from Iranian officials.
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television earlier said an Iranian
force fired on and seized a U.S. cargo ship with 34 U.S.
soldiers on board, and directed it to the Iranian port of Bandar
Abbas. But the Pentagon spokesman said there were no U.S.
citizens on board the ship.
Reuters tracking data showed the Maersk, a 65,000-tonne
container ship, off the Iranian coast between the islands of
Qeshm and Hormuz. It was listed as sailing from the Saudi port
of Jeddah, bound for the United Arab Emirates port of Jebel Ali.
A U.S. government official said the ship was intercepted by
the Naval force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
(IRGC) at 0905 GMT.
The Pentagon spokesman said the incident occurred when the
Maersk Tigris was passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Some 17
million barrels per day (bpd), or about 30 percent of all
seaborne-traded oil, passed through the channel in 2013,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Iran has in the past sometimes threatened to block the
strait to advance its opposition to sanctions imposed over its
nuclear programme.
The channel is a narrow strip of water separating Oman and
Iran. It connects the biggest Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi
Arabia, with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
At its narrowest point, the strait is 33 km (21 miles)
across and consists of 2-mile wide navigable channels for
inbound and outbound shipping and a 2-mile-wide buffer zone.
