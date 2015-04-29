COPENHAGEN, April 29 Maersk said on Wednesday
Iranian authorities had told it the Maersk Tigris vessel had
been seized over an unresolved claim, but as it had not received
any documents it could not confirm this had been the reason for
Iran's actions.
Iranian patrol boats on Tuesday fired warning shots as they
intercepted the vessel in one of the world's busiest oil
shipping lanes, spurring the United States to send military
vessels to monitor the situation.
"They (Iranian authorities) informed us that the seizure of
Maersk Tigris is related to an allegedly unresolved cargo
claim," Maersk said in a statement. "We have however not
received any written notification or similar pertaining to the
claim or the seizure of the vessel. We are therefore not able to
confirm whether or not this is the actual reason behind the
seizure."
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Janet Lawrence)