WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. Navy ships will start
accompanying U.S.-flagged commercial vessels passing through the
Strait of Hormuz after Iran's seizure of a Marshall
Islands-flagged vessel two days ago, a U.S. defense official
said on Thursday.
The official said the measure was expected to be in force
for a limited time and was measured, adding ships would not be
"escorting" the American vessels but only keeping them within
eyeshot. Navy vessels already in the area would be tasked with
the job, the official added.
