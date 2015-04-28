WASHINGTON, April 28 - Iranian forces boarded a Marshall
Islands-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf on Tuesday after patrol
boats fired warning shots across its bow and ordered it deeper
into Iranian waters as it was traveling through the Strait of
Hormuz, the Pentagon said.
The ship, the MV Maersk Tigris, initially ignored Iranian
patrol boats that ordered it deeper into Iranian territorial
waters but complied after the vessels fired several warning
shots, U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren said.
U.S. forces in the region responded to distress calls from
the Maersk Tigris, sending the destroyer USS Farragut to monitor
the situation along with reconnaissance aircraft. No U.S.
citizens were aboard the cargo ship, Warren said.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)