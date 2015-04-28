WASHINGTON, April 28 The Pentagon on Tuesday
said Iran's interception of a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo
vessel appeared to be a "provocative" act, but U.S. officials
did not have all the facts surrounding the incident.
Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the
decision by Iranian naval forces to fire warning shots over the
bow of the ship was "inappropriate." He said a U.S. Navy
destroyer was headed in that direction to monitor the situation.
A U.S. Navy maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft was
also dispatched. It was not clear what the U.S. defense
obligation was to the Pacific island nation.
"At first appearance it does seem to be provocative
behavior, but again we don't have all the facts yet," Warren
told a Pentagon news briefing.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by
Emily Stephenson)