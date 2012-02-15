WASHINGTON Feb 15 The Obama administration is pressuring the European Union and a global electronic banking system to expel Iranian banks from the network, another step in Western efforts to deprive Tehran of funds needed to develop nuclear weapons.

Kicking Iranian banks out of the Belgium-based SWIFT or Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, would cut off one of the only remaining avenues for Iran to do business with the rest of the world.

SWIFT facilitates the bulk of the world's cross-border payments, exchanging 18 million payment messages per day between banks and other financial institutions in 210 countries.

A spokeswoman for SWIFT declined to comment on whether the banking system would take action. The organization is working with U.S. and EU authorities as well as the central banks that oversee its operations to address the issues, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)