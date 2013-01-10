WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. Treasury urged U.S.
financial institutions on Thursday to exercise greater diligence
in processing transactions for foreign exchange houses and
trading firms that may seek to evade financial sanctions on
Iran.
"The purpose of this advisory is to alert U.S. financial
institutions to practices being used to evade U.S. sanctions
against Iran and, accordingly, to suggest enhanced due
diligence," it said. "The advisory is not intended to suggest
that U.S. financial institutions close accounts they hold for
third-country exchange houses and/or trading companies."