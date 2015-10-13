WASHINGTON Oct 13 Jason Rezaian, the Washington
Post reporter jailed in an espionage case in Tehran, heard of
his conviction on Iranian state TV and is depressed and angry
about being deprived of information about his case, his brother
said on Tuesday.
Ali Rezaian said their mother, Mary Breme Rezaian, spoke
with the reporter in a room at Tehran's Evin prison on Tuesday
and described him as "terribly depressed" at the way the case
had been handled.
Jason Rezaian, who was arrested in July 2014 and holds U.S.
and Iranian citizenship, was given 20 days to appeal, the
Iranian news service ISNA said on Sunday, when the verdict was
announced.
Ali Rezaian said he had no information about any
negotiations that may be going on between the United States and
Iran in the case. Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani hinted
last month at the possibility of an exchange for Iranian
prisoners in America.
The case is a sensitive issue in Washington's contentious
relationship with Tehran. It played out as the United States and
other major powers negotiated a deal in July with Iran to curb
its nuclear program in return for relief from sanctions.
Ali Rejaian, who has campaigned for his brother's release
and has been in close contact with the U.S. State Department and
an Iranian lawyer defending his brother, said in an interview
with Reuters: "We are back in a different waiting pattern."
Iran accused Rezaian, 39, of collecting confidential
information and giving it to hostile governments, writing a
letter to U.S. President Barack Obama and acting against Iran's
national security.
The Post and his family denounced the charges against
Rezaian as absurd and Post officials have said he is being used
as a bargaining chip.
Obama and other senior U.S. officials have said Rezaian
should be released. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on
Tuesday there was "not much clarity" around the case and
administration had not been informed of a verdict through
official channels.
"As this goes on it becomes more and more difficult for
Jason," Ali Rezaian said. "The ambiguity makes it worse."
He said his brother, who had four court appearances between
May and August, was now being held in a cell with one other
prisoner who speaks neither English nor Farsi in an area for
political prisoners in Evin prison.
His mother and his wife, Yeganeh Salehi, are allowed to meet
him every Tuesday at the prison and bring him clothes, food and
books, although sometimes that is refused. "The last few months
they have let them take him food, then today, they refused it,"
Ali Rezaian said.
(Reporting by David Storey; Editing by Tom Brown)