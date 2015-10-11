DUBAI Oct 11 Iran has issued a verdict in the espionage trial of U.S.-Iranian journalist Jason Rezaian, Iranian state TV and news agencies quoted the judiciary spokesman as saying on Sunday, without giving details.

"The ruling on this case has been issued. There is still the possibility of this ruling being appealed, and it is not final," Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by David Clarke)