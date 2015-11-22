DUBAI Nov 22 A court in Iran has sentenced
Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian to an unspecified prison
term, the state news agency IRNA said on Sunday, quoting the
judiciary spokesman.
"Serving a jail term is in Jason Rezaian's sentence but I
cannot give details," IRNA quoted the spokesman, Gholamhossein
Mohseni Ejei, as telling journalists during a weekly news
conference in Tehran.
On Oct. 11, Ejei said Rezaian, the paper's Tehran bureau
chief who has both U.S. and Iranian citizenship, had been
convicted, without giving any details. He said then that Rezaian
had 20 days to appeal against the verdict. Rezaian, who was
arrested in July 2014, had been accused of espionage. The Post
and his family denounced the charges against Rezaian as absurd.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)