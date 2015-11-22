(Adds Jehl, Rezaian brother comments in paragraphs 5-7)
DUBAI Nov 22 An Iranian court has sentenced
Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian to a prison term, the
state news agency said on Sunday quoting a judiciary spokesman,
a case that is a sensitive issue in contentious U.S.-Iranian
relations.
The length of the prison term was not specified. "Serving a
jail term is in Jason Rezaian's sentence but I cannot give
details," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told a
weekly news conference in Tehran, according to IRNA.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby
told reporters he was aware of the IRNA report but could not
independently confirm it. It was not clear why Iran has not
given details of the ruling against the 39-year-old Rezaian, who
Iranian prosecutors accused of espionage.
The foreign editor of the Washington Post, Douglas Jehl,
said the newspaper was aware of the reports but had no
additional information.
Jehl told Reuters Television the reported sentencing might
move the case closer to a final resolution in the judiciary, so
it can then go to Iranian leaders. "It's these senior leaders
who have the power to pardon, the power to overturn a verdict,
the power to make things right," he said.
Ali Rezaian, Jason's brother, criticized the lack of
transparency around the judicial proceedings.
"Although we cannot confirm the validity of these reports,
we do know that the Iranian judicial process around Jason's case
has been profoundly flawed from the outset," he said in a
statement.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement
that Rezaian, who is the Washington Post's Tehran bureau chief
and a dual U.S. and Iranian citizen, is being held on "bogus
espionage charges," and also called for his release.
'LARGER GAME'
On Oct. 11, Ejei said Rezaian had been convicted, without
elaborating. He said at that time that Rezaian had 20 days to
appeal the verdict.
The Washington Post said last month the verdict, issued soon
after Iran raised hopes of a thaw in its relations with the West
by striking a nuclear deal with world powers including the
United States, was "vague and puzzling".
It said the vagueness of Ejei's remarks showed Rezaian's
case was not just about espionage and that the reporter was a
bargaining chip in a "larger game". The Washington Post and his
family denounced the espionage charges against Rezaian as
absurd.
Influential Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani hinted
in September at the possibility that Rezaian could be freed in
exchange for Iranian prisoners in the United States, but
officials then played down the possibility of such a swap.
Two other U.S. citizens - Christian pastor Saeed Adedini and
Amir Hekmati, a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant - also are
jailed in Iran. Robert Levinson, a private American
investigator, disappeared there in 2007.
Among the charges, Rezaian was accused of "collaborating
with hostile governments" and disseminating "propaganda against
the establishment", according to a statement from Rezaian's
attorney, the Washington Post reported in April.
In the indictment, Iranian authorities said Rezaian had
written to U.S. President Barack Obama and called it an example
of contacting a "hostile government", the Washington Post said.
Rezaian was arrested in July 2014. His brother said on Oct.
13 that Rezaian had heard of his conviction on Iranian state TV
and was depressed and angry about being deprived of information
about his case.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu
in Washington; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich,
Stephen Powell, Digby Lidstone and Paul Simao)