Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday that there was "not much clarity" about the current trial of Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post reporter jailed in an espionage case in Tehran.
The U.S. government has heard reports that Rezaian has been convicted, but has not received any announcement through official channels, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey, Lisa Lambert)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.