* Sri Lanka navy fired warning shots in previous attempt
* DVB to seek seizures of 2 more vessels on debt claims
* Bank says now in talks with Iranian firm IRISL
By Shihar Aneez and Jonathan Saul
COLOMBO/LONDON, Jan 17 An Iranian-flagged cargo
ship has fled Sri Lanka's waters after weeks of detention by its
navy, acting on a court order obtained by Germany's DVB Bank
, officials and a lawyer acting for the bank said on
Thursday.
The Sri Lankan navy last week fired warning shots to prevent
the MV Amina from leaving but said that late on Wednesday the
vessel made its departure in rough seas.
"If the ship is beyond 12 nautical miles from our shores,
then we can't do anything according to U.N. laws, unless the
ship has committed crimes in our country," Sri Lankan Navy
spokesman Kosala Warnakulasuriya said.
"We tried to communicate and asked her to stop, but without
responding to anything, she had gone."
This bank's attempt to seize ships to settle claims of
millions of dollars in unpaid debts shows the growing
difficulties facing Iran's fleet, which the Islamic Republic
relies on for trade.
"The Iranians are having an increasingly hard time,
especially with their oil revenues hit by sanctions," a ship
industry source said. "Their fleet will face more heat, with the
U.S. increasingly watching their every move."
Western sanctions have cut Iran's oil revenues by half in
the last year and battered the economy as the rial has crashed
in value. They aim to starve Tehran of funds that might be
channelled into expensive nuclear weapons programmes, but Iran
says its atomic work is for peaceful purposes.
"The ship Amina has broken the arrest; that is a very
unusual move," a DVB Bank spokeswoman said. "DVB is in talks
with IRISL to find out how to further proceed now."
MORE SEIZURES
The Amina is managed by Tehran-based Rahbaran Omid Darya
Ship Management, which the European Union and United States have
said is a front for Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines
(IRISL), Iran's biggest cargo carrier.
IRISL has faced Western sanctions for years based on
accusations of transporting weapons, a charge it denies.
The DVB spokeswoman said the bank was seeking to seize two
more Iranian ships after obtaining an order from a Singapore
court.
"The bank is trying to recoup as much as they can. I would
imagine the repayment process will be complex," a second ship
industry source said.
IRISL officials told Reuters earlier on Thursday the ship
was owned by a private company and that they could not discuss
the matter. Rahbaran Omid Darya Ship Management could not be
immediately reached for comment on Thursday.
The Amina was seized in December after DVB Bank obtained an
order on Dec. 12 from the Colombo High Court to hold the vessel.
Court documents showed that DVB Bank sought to recover millions
of dollars.
"It has broken arrest and now it's a rogue ship and it has
gone to Indian waters," said a lawyer for Neelakandan &
Neelakandan, a Colombo-based legal firm acting for DVB Bank, who
declined to be named.
The second shipping source said, "The Amina's escape just
shows the pressure the Iranians are under at the moment. It's
also desperation given the risks to the crew."
Foreign companies have cut ties with Iran's shipping sector
for fear of losing lucrative U.S. business. A ban on EU ship
insurance provision and the exit of certifiers from Iran - vital
for access to ports - have added to woes for Iranian ship firms.
It was not possible to immediately confirm the exact
location of the ship. Tracking data last showed it sailing away
from Sri Lanka into the Laccadive Sea, a waterway bordering
India.
"We have alerted the nearest coast guard vessel. Efforts to
track it are on," Jacob Thomas, director of ports in the Indian
state of Kerala, told Reuters.
An arrest occurs when a ship is detained by a court order to
secure a maritime claim. The arrest may ultimately result in a
judicial sale of the ship to pay the claim.
IRISL has tried to dodge sanctions by changing its flags and
setting up front companies, the U.S. Treasury and the EU have
said. Last year IRISL Managing Director Mohammad Hussein Dajmar
said that if pressure from Western sanctions continued, the
group would face increasingly grave financial problems.
Sri Lankan officials said there were 24 crew members on the
ship, including eight Indians who were returned to their home
country after the arrest. Iranian crew members were left aboard
and a shipping agent provided them with food and other supplies.
An Iranian official in Colombo said the embassy was not
aware of any ship being held by Sri Lankan authorities.
When asked about the ship, Sri Lanka government spokesman
Keheliya Rambukwella said he had no knowledge about it. Both
could not be reached later on Thursday for further comment.
It was not clear what cargo the Amina was carrying. Vessels
of its size typically carry 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes
including grains.