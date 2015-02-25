BEIRUT Feb 25 Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
staged war games in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, including
a gunboat attack on a model U.S. warship, in Tehran's latest
display of military muscle in a Gulf shipping channel vital to
world oil exports.
The Shi'ite Muslim Islamic Republic sees the Gulf, between
Iran and the Sunni Arab states, as its own backyard and believes
it has a legitimate interest in expanding its influence there.
A ceremony marking the exercises was attended by commanders
of the Guards, an influential military force led by anti-Western
hawks, as well as by parliament speaker Ali Larijani.
"With attention to the situation in the region, we have
noticeably expanded the defence budget of the armed forces to
ensure the stable security of the region," Larijani told a news
conference before the exercises, according to Fars News.
State TV footage showed a number of gunboats swarming a huge
model warship and blasting it with missiles.
The "maquette of an American aircraft carrier" was built to
scale and targeted with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles,
according to Fars News, which is linked to the Revolutionary
Guard.
The gunboats also carried out an exercise in laying mines,
according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.
At one point a camera from state TV panned across a banner
which read "If the Americans are ready to be buried at the
bottom of the waters of the Persian Gulf - so be it", a quote
from Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Some 30 percent of all seaborne traded oil flows through
Hormuz, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
and U.S. officials have expressed concern in the past that Iran
could try to disrupt the oil flow or even attack American
warships patrolling the waters of the Gulf.
Western navies also stage military exercises in the Gulf,
saying they wish to guarantee freedom of navigation.
Iran, whose entire southern border runs along the Gulf and
the adjacent Gulf of Oman, has often said it could block Hormuz,
which connects the two waters, if Tehran came under military
attack over its disputed nuclear programme.
Talks on the programme between Iran and the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are intended to
ensure the country's nuclear programme is not aimed at
developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear work is
entirely for peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean
and Alison Williams)