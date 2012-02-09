PARIS/HAMBURG Feb 9 Iran is seeking to
close grain purchases using gold and oil as payment, and has
paid in yen for a large volume of wheat in its first deal since
western sanctions against Tehran started choking imports of food
staples, European wheat exporters said.
Iran bought at least 200,000 tonnes of soft wheat
on the world market last week for prompt delivery from private
sellers - mostly of Australian origin - but some traders said
the United States could possibly account for part of the volume.
New financial sanctions imposed since the beginning of this
year to punish Tehran over its nuclear programme have ended up
playing havoc with Iran's ability to buy imports and receive
payment for key food items.
The sanctions have drastically cut its ability to obtain
euro and dollar denominated financing, forcing Tehran to find
alternative ways to pay for its imports.
Traders believed the Iranian government had used companies
based in Switzerland capable of financing themselves in Asia,
and used yen-based contracts to finance the 200,000-tonne deal.
A fall in maize supplies from major exporter Ukraine due to
sanction-related payment problems prompted Iranian animal feed
makers to turn to wheat, reducing volume for food and compelling
the Islamic Republic to turn to the world market.
"The Iranians have just purchased about 200,000 tonnes of
wheat from multi-national trading houses," one European trader
said. "There is market talk of up to 400,000 tonnes."
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, U.S. agri-giant
Cargill's vice chairman said shipments were still possible with
Iran, notably through payments in currencies other than the
dollar.
Iranian Trade Secretary Rahul Khullar told reporters on
Thursday that one private Iranian buyer was interested in
importing "a very large quantity" of wheat from India.
Iran, which may not be self-sufficient
in wheat this season due to an expected lower harvest, usually
favours Australian, Canadian and even in some
years U.S. wheat when it imports due to their high protein
levels, as opposed to Argentine, Black Sea or European wheat
origins.
GOLD, OIL
Iran, which is still in the market to buy additional wheat
supplies, is also considering barter deals to feed its 74
million people weeks before a presidential election, they said.
Grain ships are stuck outside Iranian ports and exports of
staples to Iran such as maize, sugar, palm oil and rice are
being hindered as collecting payment from buyers gets harder.
"Grain deals are being paid for in gold bullion and barter
deals involving oil are being offered," one trader said. "Some
of the major trading houses are involved," he added.
Traders said details of how barter deals work
were still unclear as the problem had developed so quickly.
Iranian buyers have in the past side-stepped sanctions
by booking business through third countries, especially Dubai in
the United Arab Emirates, traders said. But this option had been
suddenly closed as the UAE was not allowing sanction-breaking
finance, they said.
"As the shipments of grain are so large, barter or gold
payments are the quickest option," another trader said.
One European grains trader also said a project for
preferential supplies between Iran and Kazakhstan for 2 million
tonnes might be reactivated.
"One of the closest (supply) sources is Kazakhstan because
the Iranians have solid links with this country but also because
the two governments are centralised and deals can me made
between states," Michel Ferret, head of the markets division at
French farm office FranceAgriMer, said.
This would make even more sense if Iran went ahead with its
threat to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital Gulf oil shipping
route, traders also said.
Data from the International Grains Council and the U.S.
Department of Agriculture estimate that Iran should import
around 500,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2011/2012 season up to the
end of June but the sanctions and the lower maize supplies could
lead to an increase in wheat needs.
Iran had said in July it would be self-sufficient in the
production of wheat in the course of the year and was capable of
exporting two million tonnes of wheat.
