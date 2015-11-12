(Adds detail, background)
ANKARA Nov 12 Iran has stopped importing wheat
because of high domestic production and plans to export durum
wheat by March 2016, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ali Ghanbari
told the semi-official Mehr news agency.
"Due to high domestic production of wheat, we have stopped
importing wheat ... we also plan to export about 300,000 tonnes
of durum wheat by the end of this (Iranian) year," Ghanbari said
on Wednesday. The Iranian year ends in March.
Iran is one of the world's biggest markets for grain,
although its imports are highly variable. It has bought from
the European Union, Russia, Canada, Brazil and Australia.
Ghanbari said earlier this month that Iran had bought more
than eight million tonnes of wheat from its farmers since March
2015, a 1.3 million tonne increase over the previous year.
Iran, which was largely self-sufficient in wheat a decade
ago, has emerged as one of the world's biggest importers.
Traders had said on Oct. 5 Iran was looking to barter some
200,000 tonnes of Iranian-produced new crop durum wheat for at
least 250,000 tonnes of imported milling wheat.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)