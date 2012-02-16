PARIS Feb 16 Iran bought up to 500,000 tonnes of soft wheat this week, taking its total purchases in the past two weeks to 1.1 million tonnes for shipment in February-April, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchases include 420,000 tonnes of German origin, 300,000 to 360,000 tonnes of Canadian origin, 240,000 tonnes of Brazilian origin and 200,000 tonnes of Australian origin, the traders said.

Traders declined to give price ranges for the purchases.

Of this, 600,000 tonnes purchased by Tehran had already been reported by Reuters last week.

