EU, Gazprom need more talks to settle gas antitrust case
BRUSSELS, May 29 Gazprom and the European Commission need further talks to assess the Russian gas giant's compliance with EU competition law, they said after a meeting on Monday in Brussels.
IRANIAN OIL MINISTER ZANGANEH SAYS OPEC AND NON-OPEC OIL PRODUCERS ARE COMMITTED TO CRUDE PRODUCTION CUT- STATE TV
BRUSSELS, May 29 Gazprom and the European Commission need further talks to assess the Russian gas giant's compliance with EU competition law, they said after a meeting on Monday in Brussels.
* Aide says U.S. administration is irritating allies (Adds comment from German foreign minister)