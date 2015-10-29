BAGHDAD Oct 29 More than 60 members of Iraq's
ruling coalition will seek to withdraw parliamentary support for
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's reforms if he does not respond
by Friday night to their demands for wider consultation,
parliamentarians said.
The members of the State of Law coalition delivered a letter
to the premier on Tuesday night expressing their concerns.
Abadi announced a reform campaign after protests erupted in
August over graft and poor water and electricity services in
Iraq, a major OPEC oil producer.
