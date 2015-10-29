BAGHDAD Oct 29 More than 60 members of Iraq's ruling coalition will seek to withdraw parliamentary support for Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's reforms if he does not respond by Friday night to their demands for wider consultation, parliamentarians said.

The members of the State of Law coalition delivered a letter to the premier on Tuesday night expressing their concerns.

Abadi announced a reform campaign after protests erupted in August over graft and poor water and electricity services in Iraq, a major OPEC oil producer.

