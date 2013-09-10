MOSUL, Iraq, Sept 10 Iraq closed the
international airport in its second largest city Mosul on
Tuesday, grounding all flights without giving any explanation,
air industry and security sources said.
The closure affects flights to and from Jordan, the United
Arab Emirates and Turkey, as well as daily internal flights
between the northern city and the capital.
"Security forces closed Mosul airport without giving any
reason. All flights are canceled," said a source at the airport
on condition of anonymity.
Mosul International Airport was used as a base by U.S.
forces during the 2003 invasion to topple Saddam Hussein and the
city was a focal point of the insurgency that ensued.
Security has improved, attracting some investment, although
the city remains one of Iraq's most dangerous. Militant groups
including al Qaeda still have a foothold there.
"To begin with they (the authorities) said there was
information about a highjacked plane, and then they said it was
closed for maintenance purposes, but there are no maintenance
works," a senior security source in Mosul told Reuters.
The security source said Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki had
ordered the airport closed, though no one was immediately
available for comment from the premier's office.
Maliki has been at loggerheads with Mosul governor Atheel
al-Nujaifi on several fronts in recent years, including over
Nujaifi's support for protests by Iraq's Sunni Muslim minority
against the Shi'ite-led government.
"We reject the closure of the airport which is the lungs of
the city and connects it with other countries," Nujaifi told
Reuters.
