BAGHDAD Jan 27 Bullets hit a passenger jet
operated by budget carrier Dubai Aviation Corp, known as
flydubai, as it was landing at Baghdad airport, the company and
officials said on Tuesday.
An aviation official and a security official told Reuters
two passengers were lightly injured when three or four bullets
hit the body of the plane on Monday evening but they were unable
to specify the source of the gunfire.
Flydubai, Emirates Airlines, Sharjah's Air Arabia
and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways suspended flights
following the incident, in line with a directive from the United
Arab Emirates' civil aviation authority.
"After landing at Baghdad International Airport (BGW) on 26
Jan. 2015, damage to the aircraft fuselage consistent with small
arms fire was discovered on flydubai flight FZ 215," a company
spokesperson said.
The spokesperson denied that any passengers had required
medical treatment and said an investigation was underway.
The aviation official said Iraq had briefly suspended air
traffic on Monday following the incident but that most flights
had resumed on Tuesday morning.
