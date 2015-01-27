* Transport minister promises to continue flights
* UAE, Turkey, Lebanon cancel flights
* Source of gunfire unclear, far from militant activity
(Releads with official comment, adds details throughout)
BAGHDAD, Jan 27 Six airlines from the United
Arab Emirates, Turkey and Lebanon
suspended flights to Baghdad on Tuesday after bullets hit an
airplane operated by budget carrier Dubai Aviation Corp, known
as flydubai, as it was landing at Baghdad airport.
Iraqi Transport Minister Bayan Jaboor said the plane was hit
at an altitude of 600 meters (2,000 feet) by gunfire from what
he judged was a light machinegun.
He did not rule out that Monday's shooting could be a
militant action but said security forces had identified the
source.
A security official told Reuters authorities had rounded up
suspects in farmlands south of the airport, which lies on the
city's western outskirts.
Iraq's Shi'ite-led government has been trying to push back
Islamic State militants since they swept through northern Iraq
last June.
The nearest fighting to Baghdad's airport is on the western
outskirts of Abu Ghraib, more than 10 km (6 miles) away. But
guns are widely available in Iraq and celebratory gunfire into
the air is not uncommon.
An aviation official said Iraq had briefly suspended air
traffic on Monday following the incident but permitted it to
resume on Tuesday morning.
However, flydubai, Emirates Airlines, Sharjah's
Air Arabia and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways suspended
flights on Tuesday, in line with a directive from the United
Arab Emirates' civil aviation authority.
UAE's state WAM news agency reported that the foreign
ministry had summoned the Iraqi ambassador to Abu Dhabi to
express serious concern about the incident.
Turkish Airlines and Lebanon's Middle East
Airlines (MEA) also suspended flights without citing the
shooting incident. It was not clear when the airlines would
resume service.
Company officials said Iraqi Airways and Iran's Caspian
Airlines were operating flights to Baghdad on a normal schedule.
Jaboor said those airlines had operated nearly 40 flights in
and out of Baghdad on Tuesday.
Speaking at a news conference, he denied reports that the
airport itself was threatened and said a young girl with a small
scratch was the only person injured in the incident.
An aviation official and a security official told Reuters
two passengers were lightly injured when three or four bullets
hit the body of the plane.
A spokesperson for flydubai confirmed that flight FZ 215 had
sustained damage to the aircraft fuselage consistent with small
arms fire and said an investigation was under way. He denied
that any passengers had required medical treatment.
(Reporting by Maher Nazih, Ahmed Rasheed and Saif Hameed in
Baghdad, Nadia Saleem and David French in Dubai, Parisa Hafezi
in Ankara and Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Stephen Kalin;
Editing by Ralph Boulton)