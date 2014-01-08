WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden
spoke on Wednesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki
about the ongoing fight against al Qaeda affiliated insurgents
in the country's western Anbar province, the White House said in
a statement.
In the leaders' second phone call this week, Biden
encouraged al-Maliki to continue to work with local, tribal, and
national leaders, and said he welcomed a decision to extend
state benefits to tribal forces killed or injured in the fight
against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), the
White House said.
Wednesday's call came as al-Maliki prepared to launch a
major assault against ISIL.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)