FALLUJAH, Iraq The death toll in an attack on Iraqi police forces on Monday in the western town of Haditha has risen to 27, police and medical sources said.

A police source, who had been ferrying the victims to the hospital morgue, said gunmen had killed 27 members of the security forces and wounded three. One of the gunmen also died, the source said.

A medical source at Haditha hospital said they had received 27 bodies of slain victims, and three wounded policemen were being treated.

The police source said a curfew had been imposed on the town after the pre-dawn attack.

