By Daniel Fineren
| DUBAI, April 19
DUBAI, April 19 U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil
has been excluded from the finalised list of 47 pre-qualified
bidders for the next round of Iraq energy exploration rights, a
statement posted on the oil ministry website showed on Thursday.
Exxon, which still figured on the list in early February,
has since been removed while Indonesia's Pertamina and a Syrian
oil company have been added.
Iraq's oil minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on April 9 that
Baghdad was still studying whether to allow Exxon Mobil to take
part in a fourth oil bidding round due to a dispute over
contracts it signed with Iraqi Kurdistan.
The auctions are to be held May 30-31, the oil ministry
said.