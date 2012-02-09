Feb 9 South Korea's SK Innovation has been added to the list of pre-qualified bidders for Iraq's next round of energy exploration rights, raising the number of pre-qualified bidders to 47. The South Korean company has been allowed to bid after selling its stake in a Kurdish oilfield to Korea's already barred state oil company KNOC. Iraq removed U.S.-based Hess Corporation from its list of companies in late 2011. Below are the 47 qualified international energy companies in alphabetic order, according to the Oil Ministry. Name of Company Nationality ATPECO Japan Bashneft Russia BP UK Chevron Corp. United States CNOOC China CNPC China Dragon Oil UAE Edison Italy Egyptian General Petroleum Corp. Egypt Eni Iraq Italy ExxonMobil United States Gazprom Russia Glencore International Switzerland Gulfsands Petroleum UK INA-Industrja Nafte Croatia Inpex Corp. Japan ITOCHU Corp. Japan Japex Japan JOGMEC Japan JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exp Corp. Japan Kogas South Korea Kuwait Energy Kuwait Lukoil Russia Mitsubishi Corp. Japan Mitsui Oil Japan Mubadala Oil United Arab Emirates Occidental Petroleum United States OJSC Oil Company Rosneft Russia OJSC TNK-BP Holding Russia ONGC Videsh Ltd India Pakistan Petroleum Pakistan Petro Vietnam Vietnam PetroChina China Petronas Malaysia Premier Oil UK PT Pertamina Indonesia PTTEP International Holding Thailand Romgaz Romania Royal Dutch Shell UK/Netherlands SK Innovation South Korea Sonangol Angola Statoil Norway Sumitomo Corp. Japan Total France TPAO Turkey Vitol Netherlands Zhenhua Oil China