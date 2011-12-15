* Mainly Sunni Diyala council declared autonomy on Monday
* Demonstrators stream into Baquba from all over province
* Flashpoint fears after US troops depart
BAGHDAD, Dec 15 Thousands of Iraqi
Shi'ites rallied in the restive mainly Sunni province of Diyala
on Thursday, demanding the provincial council retract its
declaration of autonomy as Washington officially ended its war
in Iraq.
Demands for more provincial power have simmered for years in
Iraq, split by ethnic, sectarian and tribal tensions. But the
Diyala push and an autonomy drive from the mainly Sunni
Salahuddin province threaten to stir tensions as the last U.S.
troops withdraw before Dec. 31.
Police used batons and water cannon to disperse around 2,500
mainly Shi'ite protesters who demonstrated for a second day in
front of the provincial council in Baquba, Diyala's main city.
"If the local government insists on its situation, we will
form a transitional government ... and cancel the decision of
the previous council, particularly declaring Diyala an
independent region," said Jaafar Sadiq, a tribal sheikh as he
stood outside the council with protesters.
Some protesters tried to storm the council headquarters,
while others climbed to the roof of the building and raised
green and black Shi'ite flags. Local authorities placed security
forces on alert for a possible outbreak of violence.
Members of the mainly Sunni Arab-controlled council declared
autonomy on Monday for Diyala, an al Qaeda hotspot comprised of
a volatile mix of Sunni, Shi'ite, Kurds and Turkmen.
A long-standing dispute between the minority Kurds in the
north and Arab Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad over land, oil
and power is considered a potential flashpoint for future
conflict after American troops depart. Some parts of Diyala are
disputed territories between the Arabs and Kurds.
Demonstrators had streamed into Baquba from all over the
province, some carrying Iraqi and green and black Shi'ite flags,
photos of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein, and banners
with "No for separation, no for region."
Others were chanting "Sunnis and Shi'ite are brothers and we
will not sell this country."
"Those who declared this province an autonomous region
represent only one sect, but there are many sects and ethnics in
Diyala and no one asked all these people what do they want,"
said Sheikh Hussein al-Taai, head of Khalis tribal council.
Autonomy would give the province more power over finances,
administration and laws, and an upper hand in supervising public
property, which could loosen Baghdad's grip.
SIMMERING TENSION
Dulair Hassan, a Kurdish Diyala council member, said Sunni
council members had agreed to hand over the district of Khanaqin
to the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in exchange for votes from
Kurdish council members in favour of autonomy for Diyala.
Khanaqin, 140 km (100 miles) northeast of Baghdad, is one
of the areas disputed by Arabs and Kurds in Diyala. Minority
Kurds in the north have enjoyed semi-autonomy for years since
Western powers imposed a no-fly zone after the 1991 Gulf War.
Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, who took part in writing the
constitution in 2005, supports powerful central government.
In both public pronouncements and in private meetings with
tribal leaders, his government has tried to quiet the autonomy
movement, partly out of concern it could lead to instability as
the U.S. troops withdraw.
While bombings and other attacks have ebbed following the
sectarian slaughter that pushed Iraq to the brink of civil war
in 2006-07, violence has remained stubbornly high in Diyala as
Sunni Islamist al Qaeda and other groups wage turf wars.
Only around 4,000 U.S. soldiers now remain in Iraq and they
are scheduled to withdraw before the end of the year, leaving
the country still facing a weakened, but stubborn insurgency and
political uncertainty.
(Writing by Suadad al-Salhy; Editing by Rania El Gamal and
Sophie Hares)